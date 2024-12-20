Swiss Banking Crisis: Beyond Credit Suisse Collapse

Swiss lawmakers have spotlighted regulatory oversights that contributed to the downfall of Credit Suisse. Their recent report faults bank mismanagement and bureaucratic opacity for exacerbating the crisis and losing trust in regulatory bodies.

The 569-page document details the government's uncoordinated responses and stresses the importance of robust reforms for financial stability. Lawmakers sought a banking sector reform by highlighting 30 recommended strategies for strengthening oversight.

Among these recommendations are enhancing FINMA's role and ensuring systemically crucial banks like UBS maintain sufficient capital to endure economic shocks. Lawmakers urge scrutiny of financial incentives, noting excessive bonuses despite considerable bank losses.

(With inputs from agencies.)