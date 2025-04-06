Pamban Sea Bridge: A Milestone in Rail Connectivity to Rameswaram

In a significant move to enhance connectivity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new Pamban sea bridge this Sunday. This bridge, which connects the mainland to Rameswaram island, promises to improve access to the spiritual destination which attracts countless devotees annually.

PM Modi will remotely operate the first-of-its-kind vertical lift mechanism of the sea bridge and flag off the inaugural run of the special Rameswaram-Tambaram Express. A Coast Guard ship will also be flagged off during the festivities, underscoring the importance of the bridge.

Following the inauguration, the Prime Minister will visit the renowned Rameswaram temple and address a public gathering, dedicating the bridge and a series of National Highway Projects to the nation. The inauguration is timed with the auspicious celebration of Ram Navami.

