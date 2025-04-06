Tragic Demise of Leopardess in Pilibhit Tiger Reserve

A two-year-old leopardess tragically died after being hit by a speeding vehicle in the Mala range of Pilibhit Tiger Reserve. Forest officials reported the incident on Sunday, revealing that the incident occurred late Saturday evening while the animal was crossing a road within the forest area.

Divisional Forest Officer Bharat Kumar described the impact as so forceful that the leopardess became ensnared in the vehicle and was dragged for almost 200 meters. While forest staff managed to stop the vehicle, the driver abandoned it and fled the scene. Anokhelal, a forest personnel, was injured when the leopardess, in pain and distress, attacked him as he approached.

The injured personnel was taken to the district hospital for immediate medical care. Although the forest team started treatment procedures upon arriving, the leopardess succumbed to her injuries before she could receive full medical aid. The carcass was sent for postmortem, and officials are working to track down the driver, promising strict action under the Wildlife Protection Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)