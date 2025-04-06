Left Menu

Tragic Demise of Leopardess in Pilibhit Tiger Reserve

A young leopardess was fatally struck by a heavy vehicle in Pilibhit Tiger Reserve. Hit while crossing a road, the impact resulted in severe injuries, leading to the animal's death despite rapid response from forest personnel. Efforts are ongoing to locate and charge the fleeing driver.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pilibhit | Updated: 06-04-2025 09:09 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 09:09 IST
Tragic Demise of Leopardess in Pilibhit Tiger Reserve
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A two-year-old leopardess tragically died after being hit by a speeding vehicle in the Mala range of Pilibhit Tiger Reserve. Forest officials reported the incident on Sunday, revealing that the incident occurred late Saturday evening while the animal was crossing a road within the forest area.

Divisional Forest Officer Bharat Kumar described the impact as so forceful that the leopardess became ensnared in the vehicle and was dragged for almost 200 meters. While forest staff managed to stop the vehicle, the driver abandoned it and fled the scene. Anokhelal, a forest personnel, was injured when the leopardess, in pain and distress, attacked him as he approached.

The injured personnel was taken to the district hospital for immediate medical care. Although the forest team started treatment procedures upon arriving, the leopardess succumbed to her injuries before she could receive full medical aid. The carcass was sent for postmortem, and officials are working to track down the driver, promising strict action under the Wildlife Protection Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tensions

Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tens...

 Global
2
U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

 Global
3
Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

 United States
4
The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025