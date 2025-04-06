Poland Mobilizes for Air Defense Amid Ukraine Strikes

In a decisive move early Sunday, Poland activated its aircraft in response to Russian air strikes targeting western Ukraine. The Polish armed forces' Operational Command emphasizes that this measure is crucial to safeguarding the nation's airspace amid growing regional tensions.

The move follows the alert from the Ukrainian Air Force, which cautioned of impending Russian missile assaults. Consequently, Ukraine issued air raid alerts throughout the country as of 0200 GMT on Sunday, indicating an escalating threat landscape.

Poland's actions are primarily focused on the security of areas adjacent to the conflict-affected zones, showcasing the country's commitment to regional stability and defense preparedness.

(With inputs from agencies.)