Left Menu

Paper Industry Faces Revenue Dip Amid Rising Costs

Crisil projects a 2-3% revenue decline for paper manufacturers this fiscal, following a decrease last year due to low realisations. Rising costs, particularly for wood, and a shift towards digital communication are key challenges. However, supportive measures and future improvements in input costs offer stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-12-2024 15:24 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 15:24 IST
Paper Industry Faces Revenue Dip Amid Rising Costs
  • Country:
  • India

Paper manufacturers are anticipating a 2-3% revenue decline in the current fiscal year, influenced by lackluster realisations, according to a recent Crisil report. This follows last year's 6-7% price-induced downturn. The sector's operating margins for Writing and Printing (W&P) paper are projected to contract by 400-500 basis points, reaching 15-16% due to expensive raw materials and dwindling realisations.

The volume growth for W&P paper is expected to be subdued at 2-4%, attributed to a persistent shift towards digital communication. This trend may be partially mitigated by increased government spending in education and a return to office-based work environments. Crisil Ratings highlights that profitability is under pressure from falling paper prices, influenced by inexpensive Asian imports and moderate demand.

On a positive note, the credit profiles of paper manufacturers appear resilient amid the downturn, supported by deleveraged balance sheets and cautious capital expenditure strategies. Despite shrinking operating profits leading to minor setbacks in debt metrics, the financial health of these companies remains robust, with expectations of margin recovery next fiscal as domestic wood supply improves.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024