Congress Gathers in Gujarat to Shape Future Amid Iconic Anniversaries

The Congress leadership convened at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Memorial to strategize for upcoming elections and organizational reforms. The meeting, attended by top leaders and a large gathering of party members, aimed to enhance district-level power and finalize resolutions for the significant AICC session themed 'Nyaypath: Sankalp, Samarpan aur Sangharsh'.

The Congress party's top leadership gathered at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Memorial on Tuesday to plan for approaching assembly polls and implement organizational reforms. These reforms include decentralizing power to district units, signaling a significant shift in the party's operational strategy.

Key figures such as Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chiefs Sonia and Rahul Gandhi discussed major national issues, party strengthening, and electoral strategies with the Congress Working Committee (CWC), the party's top decision-making body.

As the session marks vital anniversaries linked to Gujarat's historic leaders, Mahatma Gandhi and Vallabhbhai Patel, the Congress seeks to reinforce its deep-rooted legacy while preparing for future political challenges at the upcoming AICC session, set against the symbolic backdrop of the Sabarmati River.

