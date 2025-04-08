Kanika Dhillon and Taapsee Pannu: A Risk-Taking Cinematic Duo

Screenwriter Kanika Dhillon emphasizes the importance of her strong collaborative relationship with actor Taapsee Pannu, a bond rooted in friendship and a shared penchant for taking creative risks.

Since their initial collaboration in 2018's 'Manmarziyaan', the duo has continued to create acclaimed films, including 'Haseen Dillruba' and its sequel, 'Rashmi Rocket', 'Dunki', and now, the action thriller 'Gandhari'.

'Gandhari', directed by Devashish Makhija, delves into the deep bond between mother and child, portraying a mother's determined quest to protect her child. Dhillon, who is also producing the film, highlights her focus on story-centric production with 'Kattha Pictures'.

