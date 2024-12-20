Trump's Economic Gamble: Navigating a Climate of Uncertainty

The once promising economy Donald Trump was set to inherit has become mired in uncertainty, with experts attributing part of the instability to the president-elect's actions.

A recent attempt to pass a bipartisan budget deal failed, which, if unresolved, could lead to a government shutdown. Trump's promotion of an unsuccessful Republican-backed deal further highlights the financial volatility the nation faces. Additionally, proposed tariff increases could stunt growth without compensating revenue, warned the Congressional Budget Office.

As Trump steps back into office, his economic policies continue to be scrutinized. The president-elect vows to aggressively cut regulations and taxes while aiming to lower energy and inflation costs. Yet, these strategies come amidst steep policy challenges and potential economic risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)