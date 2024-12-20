Inferno on Jaipur-Ajmer Highway: Trucker Escapes Fiery Death

In a daring move, truck driver Sumer Singh narrowly escaped death by veering left on the Jaipur-Ajmer Highway. A massive fire had erupted following an LPG tanker collision, engulfing the road in flames.

An estimated 11 people were killed, and over 35 suffered burns in the resulting chaos. Emergency services faced significant challenges, struggling to control the inferno and reach trapped vehicles.

The tragedy reignited memories of another fire incident at the IOC oil depot in 2009, underlining reminders of highway dangers. Hospitals were overwhelmed with injured survivors, emphasizing the urgent need for improved highway safety measures.

