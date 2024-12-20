Left Menu

Inferno on Jaipur-Ajmer Highway: Trucker Escapes Fiery Death

Trucker Sumer Singh narrowly escaped death after veering left from his path on the Jaipur-Ajmer Highway. An LPG tanker collision had sparked a devastating fire, leading to 11 deaths and extensive road damage. Emergency services struggled to control the blaze as survivors sought medical attention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 20-12-2024 19:56 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 19:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a daring move, truck driver Sumer Singh narrowly escaped death by veering left on the Jaipur-Ajmer Highway. A massive fire had erupted following an LPG tanker collision, engulfing the road in flames.

An estimated 11 people were killed, and over 35 suffered burns in the resulting chaos. Emergency services faced significant challenges, struggling to control the inferno and reach trapped vehicles.

The tragedy reignited memories of another fire incident at the IOC oil depot in 2009, underlining reminders of highway dangers. Hospitals were overwhelmed with injured survivors, emphasizing the urgent need for improved highway safety measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

