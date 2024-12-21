Maharashtra to Draft New Safety Norms for Industrial Reactors
Maharashtra is set to create safety norms and an inspection system for industrial reactors. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced this in response to concerns raised about worker safety in industries using reactors. The regulations will mirror existing boiler safety policies to prevent accidents.
Maharashtra is poised to introduce new safety regulations and an inspection system for industrial reactors, according to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The announcement was made on Saturday during a session at the legislative council.
This move comes after the leader of the opposition, Ambadas Danve, highlighted the need for a policy akin to boiler safety norms. Danve reported frequent accidents in industrial hubs like Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Mumbai, and Nashik, emphasizing the risk to workers in small units utilizing reactors.
Industrial reactors, crucial for chemical reactions in various sectors such as pharmaceuticals and food production, will now be subject to new rules aimed at enhancing safety and preventing accidents.
