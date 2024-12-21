Tragic Ferry Collision Sparks Investigation in Mumbai Waters

A devastating collision between a ferry and a Navy craft off the Mumbai coast has claimed 15 lives, officials confirmed on Saturday morning. Among the deceased is a 7-year-old boy, whose body was discovered after days of intensive search operations.

Authorities, including the Navy and Maharashtra Maritime Board, have launched probes into the incident. The tragedy, one of Mumbai's deadliest in its harbor area, has raised concerns over negligence and the alleged overloading of the ferry, which carried more than its licensed capacity.

Questions linger as the police investigate the Navy craft's driver under multiple charges, highlighting the grave nature of the accident. The inquiry will thoroughly examine both the ferry and Navy craft to prevent similar future tragedies. Rescue operations continue as officials seek to ensure no unaccounted bodies remain.

