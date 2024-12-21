Left Menu

Tragic Ferry Collision Sparks Investigation in Mumbai Waters

In a tragic accident off Mumbai's coast, a ferry and a Navy craft collided, resulting in the death of 15 people, including a 7-year-old boy. The incident has sparked investigations by both the Navy and Maharashtra Maritime Board, focusing on negligence and vessel overloading.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-12-2024 16:48 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 16:48 IST
Tragic Ferry Collision Sparks Investigation in Mumbai Waters
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating collision between a ferry and a Navy craft off the Mumbai coast has claimed 15 lives, officials confirmed on Saturday morning. Among the deceased is a 7-year-old boy, whose body was discovered after days of intensive search operations.

Authorities, including the Navy and Maharashtra Maritime Board, have launched probes into the incident. The tragedy, one of Mumbai's deadliest in its harbor area, has raised concerns over negligence and the alleged overloading of the ferry, which carried more than its licensed capacity.

Questions linger as the police investigate the Navy craft's driver under multiple charges, highlighting the grave nature of the accident. The inquiry will thoroughly examine both the ferry and Navy craft to prevent similar future tragedies. Rescue operations continue as officials seek to ensure no unaccounted bodies remain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

 Global
2
US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

 United States
3
High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

 Global
4
Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024