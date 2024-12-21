Left Menu

Inferno on Jaipur-Ajmer Highway: Survivors Share Harrowing Escape

A tragic accident on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway resulted in a massive fire, caused by a truck colliding with an LPG tanker. Survivors Jagdish Regar and Sunil Khatik recounted their escape from a burning bus. The disaster killed 14 people, injured over 30, and left many vehicles destroyed.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a horrific accident on Friday night, a section of the Jaipur-Ajmer highway transformed into a fiery disaster following a collision between a truck and an LPG tanker. Jagdish Regar and Sunil Khatik, passengers on a sleeper bus, were jolted awake by a deafening blast as flames engulfed their vehicle.

The inferno spread rapidly, consuming nearly 40 vehicles and tragically claiming 14 lives. More than 30 individuals sustained burn injuries, currently receiving treatment. Regar and Khatik shared their terrifying ordeal, detailing how they escaped by shattering their bus window, despite suffering burns.

Amidst the chaos, the pair managed to contact family and eventually received help from Giriraj Vyas. As authorities investigate the collision's cause, Regar and Khatik's survival tale highlights the fragility of life, leaving survivors with indelible memories of the tragic night.

(With inputs from agencies.)

