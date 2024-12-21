Left Menu

Tragic Highway Collision: Family of Six Perishes in Overturned Truck Crash

A tragic accident near Bengaluru claimed six lives from a single family when a cargo truck overturned onto their car. The incident, which occurred on National Highway 48, resulted in severe traffic disruptions. The deceased included a local businessman and his family members.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 21-12-2024 19:48 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 19:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a devastating incident near Bengaluru, six members of a family lost their lives on Saturday when a truck carrying a large cargo container overturned onto their car.

The accident took place at Nelamangala near Talekere, on the city's outskirts, severely impacting vehicular movement on National Highway 48.

The victims, identified as Chandrayagappa Gaul, his family members, and young children, were en route to Vijayapura. Chandrayagappa was the owner of a software firm in HSR Layout.

(With inputs from agencies.)

