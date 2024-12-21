Left Menu

Bhubu Jot Tunnel: A Game Changer for Himachal Pradesh

The Ministry of Defence has recommended the construction of the Bhubu Jot Tunnel in Himachal Pradesh, highlighting its strategic importance. The tunnel promises year-round connectivity, serving as an alternative route to Leh-Ladakh, boosting regional socio-economic growth and tourism, and improving military logistics.

Shimla | Updated: 21-12-2024
  India
  • India

The construction of the Bhubu Jot Tunnel in Himachal Pradesh, a crucial infrastructure project, has received a green light. It promises to connect Jogindernagar in Mandi district with Kullu, passing through the scenic Lug valley.

Officials announced that the Ministry of Defence has recommended this project of strategic significance to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. The tunnel and the accompanying Ghatasani-Shilha-Bhubu Jot-Kullu National Highway aim to bolster the operational readiness of the armed forces by providing an alternative route to Leh-Ladakh.

With the tunnel, the region will see enhanced all-weather road connectivity, crucial for military and civilian movement. The project also aims to reduce the distance between Kangra and Kullu by over 50 kilometers. The tunnel is anticipated to stimulate local socio-economic advancement and tourism, with state government backing from Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu.

