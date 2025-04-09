Yuan's Swoon: Navigating Sino-U.S. Trade Turbulence

The offshore yuan lingered near its lowest levels in early Wednesday trading, prompted by heightened Sino-U.S. trade tensions and the looming 104% tariffs on Chinese goods. This depreciation comes amidst escalating trade disputes between the world's largest economies, compounded by China's central bank loosening its currency hold to mitigate export challenges from tariffs.

The yuan showed a slight recovery, up 0.4% at 7.3955 in the offshore market, after dropping over 1% earlier and reaching a record low of 7.4288 per dollar. The United States announced that substantial duties on Chinese imports would be effective shortly, even as the Trump administration embarked on negotiations with other trading partners.

Currency strategist Carol Kong from the Commonwealth Bank of Australia indicated further yuan devaluation, forecasting a possible dip to 7.7 per dollar by the third quarter's end if U.S.-China tariff escalations continue. The People's Bank of China set a weak midpoint rate for the onshore yuan, reflecting ongoing fears about the economic repercussions of U.S. tariffs and the subsequent risks to China's financial stability.

