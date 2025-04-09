Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: US Airstrikes Intensify in Yemen

US airstrikes have intensified around Yemen's Red Sea port city of Hodeida, with recent attacks killing at least six people and injuring 16. The campaign targets Iran-backed Houthi rebels due to their attacks on shipping amidst the Israel-Hamas war. The strikes reflect an aggressive US military strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 09-04-2025 06:58 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 06:58 IST
Escalating Tensions: US Airstrikes Intensify in Yemen
Recent US airstrikes have significantly increased in the region around Yemen's strategic Red Sea port city of Hodeida. The strikes, reportedly resulting in the deaths of at least six individuals and injuring 16 more, have heightened tensions in the area. The Iran-backed Houthi rebels claimed that the attacks occurred in Hodeida's al-Hawak district, a location previously used by rebels to disrupt shipping lanes in the Red Sea.

Footage aired by the Houthi-controlled al-Masirah news network displayed the turmoil following the strikes, with wounded civilians urgently transported to medical facilities. The strikes are perceived as part of a broader effort initiated by the Trump administration to dismantle Houthi leadership. Simultaneously, American air operations expanded to Yemen's Amran governorate, attacking telecommunications infrastructure, further indicating a comprehensive military strategy.

The US Central Command, maintaining its pattern of non-disclosure regarding operational details, has yet to acknowledge these recent airstrikes officially. However, the White House confirmed over 200 strike operations have been executed under this campaign. This military engagement underlines an evolving strategy aimed at curbing Houthi maritime threats and exerting pressure on Iran amid its progressing nuclear activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

