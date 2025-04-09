Outcry Over U.S. Academic's Lese-Majeste Arrest in Thailand
The U.S. State Department expressed concern over the arrest of American academic Paul Chambers in Thailand. Chambers, a lecturer, faces charges under Thailand's strict lese-majeste laws for allegedly insulting the monarchy. The case highlights tensions around freedom of expression and the use of such laws.
The U.S. State Department has voiced concern over the recent arrest of American academic Paul Chambers in Thailand. Chambers, a lecturer at Naresuan University and a U.S. citizen, has been charged under the country's stringent lese-majeste laws, which are among the strictest in the world.
Chambers faced arrest in the northern province of Phitsanulok after a warrant was issued due to a complaint from the army. The charges also include a violation related to computer crime. Under Section 112 of Thailand's penal code, those found guilty of defaming or threatening the monarchy can face imprisonment of three to 15 years.
A lawyer for Chambers denied the allegations, which stemmed from a blurb for an online seminar. The State Department reiterated its concerns about such laws and urged Thai authorities to safeguard freedom of expression.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
KSU Activists Arrested for Assault Over Facebook Comment
Fake Intelligence Scam Busted: The Arrest of Vijay Massey
Tragedy in Thane: Contractor Arrested After Minor Dies from Electric Shock
Police Crackdown: Arrests Made in IGI Airport Heist & Businessman Extortion Case
Turkiye's Turmoil: Protests Erupt Over Mayor's Arrest