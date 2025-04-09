Outcry Over U.S. Academic's Lese-Majeste Arrest in Thailand

The U.S. State Department has voiced concern over the recent arrest of American academic Paul Chambers in Thailand. Chambers, a lecturer at Naresuan University and a U.S. citizen, has been charged under the country's stringent lese-majeste laws, which are among the strictest in the world.

Chambers faced arrest in the northern province of Phitsanulok after a warrant was issued due to a complaint from the army. The charges also include a violation related to computer crime. Under Section 112 of Thailand's penal code, those found guilty of defaming or threatening the monarchy can face imprisonment of three to 15 years.

A lawyer for Chambers denied the allegations, which stemmed from a blurb for an online seminar. The State Department reiterated its concerns about such laws and urged Thai authorities to safeguard freedom of expression.

