Stellantis Reverses Layoff Decision at Ohio Jeep Plant

In a surprising turn of events, Stellantis has decided against its initial plan to lay off approximately 1,100 workers at the Jeep plant in Ohio.

The decision to extend a worker adjustment and retraining notice was announced late Saturday, ensuring job security for employees who were previously facing indefinite layoff from January 5.

This move comes after Stellantis had announced a shift reduction at the Toledo South Assembly Plant, aimed at boosting efficiency and managing inventory levels across its North American operations.

