Stellantis Reverses Layoff Decision at Ohio Jeep Plant
Stellantis has reversed its decision to lay off 1,100 workers at an Ohio Jeep plant, opting instead to issue a worker adjustment notice. Initially planned as a response to a shift reduction intended to improve efficiency and reduce inventory, the layoffs have been indefinitely postponed.
In a surprising turn of events, Stellantis has decided against its initial plan to lay off approximately 1,100 workers at the Jeep plant in Ohio.
The decision to extend a worker adjustment and retraining notice was announced late Saturday, ensuring job security for employees who were previously facing indefinite layoff from January 5.
This move comes after Stellantis had announced a shift reduction at the Toledo South Assembly Plant, aimed at boosting efficiency and managing inventory levels across its North American operations.
