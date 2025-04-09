Left Menu

Vijayawada Welcomes New Regional Passport Office to Boost Efficiency

Minister Kirti Vardhan Singh inaugurated the second Regional Passport Office in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, promising improved efficiency in passport processing for 15 districts. The office will enhance services across the region, supporting multiple Passport Seva Kendras and simplifying citizen access to passport services under the National e-Governance Plan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 11:00 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 11:00 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a step toward enhancing citizen services, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh inaugurated a new Regional Passport Office (RPO) in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, on Tuesday. This facility marks the state's second, with its predecessor in Vishakhapatnam.

The newly established RPO is expected to streamline passport application processes significantly, promising faster and more efficient service delivery for applicants across 15 districts spanning the Central, Southern Coastal, and Rayalaseema regions. Offering jurisdiction over two Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs) in Vijayawada and Tirupati, it also manages 13 Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSKs) located in various districts including Anantapur and Nellore.

In parallel with this initiative, Singh also unveiled the recently renovated Passport Seva Kendra in Vijayawada, which now boasts an increased capacity to process over 1,000 applications daily. The event witnessed the presence of Vijayawada MP and TDP leader Kesineni Sivanath among other dignitaries, reflecting the government's commitment to expanding the Passport Seva Project under the National e-Governance Plan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

