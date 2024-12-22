Revving Up Motivation: Surmount Logistics Rewards Excellence

In an effort to motivate employees and recognize their hard work, Surmount Logistics Solutions Pvt Ltd, a city-based firm, has awarded its personnel with cars and motorcycles, according to a top company official. On Sunday, Tata cars, Activa scooters, and Royal Enfield bikes were presented to 20 employees.

With headquarters in the city, Surmount Logistics Solutions Pvt Ltd aims to simplify logistics for businesses by addressing issues such as delayed shipments and lack of transparency in the supply chain. The Founder and Managing Director, Denzil Rayan, emphasized the company's commitment to providing efficient and environmentally friendly logistics solutions.

Rayan noted that a strong employee welfare program not only enhances satisfaction but also contributes to increased productivity, engagement, and retention. By motivating their workforce, the company aims to inspire its employees to achieve even higher goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)