Revving Up Motivation: Surmount Logistics Rewards Excellence

Surmount Logistics Solutions Pvt Ltd has gifted cars and motorcycles to 20 employees to recognize their dedication and motivate them. The company's mission is to simplify logistics with efficient, eco-friendly solutions. Founder Denzil Rayan emphasizes robust employee welfare to boost satisfaction, productivity, and retention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 22-12-2024 16:03 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 16:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In an effort to motivate employees and recognize their hard work, Surmount Logistics Solutions Pvt Ltd, a city-based firm, has awarded its personnel with cars and motorcycles, according to a top company official. On Sunday, Tata cars, Activa scooters, and Royal Enfield bikes were presented to 20 employees.

With headquarters in the city, Surmount Logistics Solutions Pvt Ltd aims to simplify logistics for businesses by addressing issues such as delayed shipments and lack of transparency in the supply chain. The Founder and Managing Director, Denzil Rayan, emphasized the company's commitment to providing efficient and environmentally friendly logistics solutions.

Rayan noted that a strong employee welfare program not only enhances satisfaction but also contributes to increased productivity, engagement, and retention. By motivating their workforce, the company aims to inspire its employees to achieve even higher goals.

