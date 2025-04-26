Left Menu

Bluetooth Blunder: Proxy Exam Scheme Busted by Delhi Police

A man employed a proxy with a Bluetooth device for a CBSE recruitment test, leading to arrests. The plan was foiled after biometric discrepancies were noted, resulting in the capture of the proxy, original candidate, and two middlemen. The scheme involved deals up to Rs 15 lakh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2025 17:18 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 17:18 IST
Bluetooth Blunder: Proxy Exam Scheme Busted by Delhi Police
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 28-year-old man's attempt to use a proxy with a Bluetooth device to take a CBSE recruitment exam backfired when Delhi Police arrested him and three others. The arrests followed a biometric mismatch flagging by an invigilator.

The arrested include Sachin (26), the proxy, and Nitin (28), the original candidate, with Baljinder (27) and Shyam Sunder (29) acting as middlemen. Nitin, a BTech graduate, sought a government job, hiring an impersonator to improve his prospects.

Shyam negotiated a Rs 15 lakh deal with Nitin. Baljinder recruited Sachin to impersonate Nitin for Rs 12 lakh. They identified desperate candidates for the scam. The probe began on April 20 when a biometric check revealed mismatches during an exam. Police arrested Sachin outside the exam hall and Nitin nearby. Baljinder and Shyam were also apprehended in Greater Kailash. Police seized tech equipment from the accused and are investigating other possible frauds in recent recruitment exams.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

 Global
2
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

 Global
3
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

 United States
4
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025