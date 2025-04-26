Bluetooth Blunder: Proxy Exam Scheme Busted by Delhi Police

A 28-year-old man's attempt to use a proxy with a Bluetooth device to take a CBSE recruitment exam backfired when Delhi Police arrested him and three others. The arrests followed a biometric mismatch flagging by an invigilator.

The arrested include Sachin (26), the proxy, and Nitin (28), the original candidate, with Baljinder (27) and Shyam Sunder (29) acting as middlemen. Nitin, a BTech graduate, sought a government job, hiring an impersonator to improve his prospects.

Shyam negotiated a Rs 15 lakh deal with Nitin. Baljinder recruited Sachin to impersonate Nitin for Rs 12 lakh. They identified desperate candidates for the scam. The probe began on April 20 when a biometric check revealed mismatches during an exam. Police arrested Sachin outside the exam hall and Nitin nearby. Baljinder and Shyam were also apprehended in Greater Kailash. Police seized tech equipment from the accused and are investigating other possible frauds in recent recruitment exams.

(With inputs from agencies.)