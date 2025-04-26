Left Menu

Pope Francis: A Final Journey Among the People

World leaders, dignitaries, and thousands of faithful gathered in Rome for Pope Francis' funeral at St. Peter's Square. His final journey through Rome reflected his dedication to marginalized communities. Francis, the first pope to be buried outside the Vatican in a century, was laid to rest at St. Mary Major Basilica.

Pope Francis

World leaders and Catholic faithful gathered in Rome for Pope Francis' funeral at St. Peter's Square, marking a poignant farewell. In a departure from tradition, Francis will be buried at St. Mary Major Basilica, highlighting his connection to the marginalized.

Among those attending were US President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron, and British royals. Francis' journey through Rome, accompanied by applause and chants, underscored his lasting impact as a 'pope among the people'.

Francis' dedication to social justice was reflected in the participation of migrants, prisoners, and the homeless, each holding a white rose. His memorable papacy was eulogized as a time of compassionate leadership with an open heart to all.

