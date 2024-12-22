Left Menu

Air India Express Takes Off with High Spirits on Surat-Bangkok Route

Air India Express launched its new route from Surat to Bangkok with significant onboard liquor sales. Some passengers claimed alcohol ran out, but officials assured stocks were adequate. The flight used a Boeing 737-8 with 175 passengers. Alcohol consumption during flights is limited to ensure responsible service.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-12-2024 21:36 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 21:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Air India Express marked the launch of its new Surat to Bangkok route with substantial liquor sales during the flight. Despite passengers alleging that alcohol supplies were depleted, airline officials confirmed that there was ample stock.

The inaugural journey was conducted using a Boeing 737-8 aircraft, accommodating 175 passengers and a crew of six. Although social media rumors suggested shortages, the airline maintained that both food and alcohol provisions were sufficient.

Air India Express generally caps the liquor service to 100 ml per passenger per flight, offering a selection of five alcoholic beverages. The Tata Group-owned airline has not released an official statement regarding the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

