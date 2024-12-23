Spice Rates Update: The Latest on Pepper and Copra in Mumbai
The latest spice rates in Mumbai show fluctuations in prices for black pepper and copra. Black pepper is priced between 660-735, while copra rates vary across locations: 16,000 at Alapuzha, 15,800 at Kozikode, and 24,000 at Rajapur Mumbai. Coconut oil remains stable at 2,800 in Mumbai.
Recent market analysis highlights the shifting spice rates in Mumbai, with notable changes in black pepper and copra pricing. Black pepper is currently priced between 660 and 735.
Copra prices reveal a local disparity, with Alapuzha offices quoting 16,000, Kozikode pricing at 15,800, and Rajapur Mumbai marking a significant 24,000.
Meanwhile, coconut oil prices in Mumbai remain stable at 2,800, suggesting a steady demand or supply situation in the area.
