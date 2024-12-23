Left Menu

Spice Rates Update: The Latest on Pepper and Copra in Mumbai

The latest spice rates in Mumbai show fluctuations in prices for black pepper and copra. Black pepper is priced between 660-735, while copra rates vary across locations: 16,000 at Alapuzha, 15,800 at Kozikode, and 24,000 at Rajapur Mumbai. Coconut oil remains stable at 2,800 in Mumbai.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-12-2024 15:20 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 15:20 IST
Spice Rates Update: The Latest on Pepper and Copra in Mumbai
  • Country:
  • India

Recent market analysis highlights the shifting spice rates in Mumbai, with notable changes in black pepper and copra pricing. Black pepper is currently priced between 660 and 735.

Copra prices reveal a local disparity, with Alapuzha offices quoting 16,000, Kozikode pricing at 15,800, and Rajapur Mumbai marking a significant 24,000.

Meanwhile, coconut oil prices in Mumbai remain stable at 2,800, suggesting a steady demand or supply situation in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

 Global
2
Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

 Turkey
4
Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024