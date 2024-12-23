Left Menu

Eurozone Bond Yields Surge Amid Central Bank Rate Speculations

Eurozone bond yields reached their highest in a month as investors assessed the potential for future central bank rate cuts. Despite a cooling of U.S. bond yields, uncertainty persists around European Central Bank policy. ECB President Christine Lagarde indicated ongoing concerns over services inflation.

Updated: 23-12-2024 16:42 IST
Eurozone bond yields spiked to a month-high on Monday, influenced by investor speculation over future interest rate cuts by central banks. While yields dipped slightly, the outlook remains uncertain as the Federal Reserve's previous projections suggest fewer rate cuts than anticipated.

Germany's 10-year bond yield, a benchmark for the eurozone, climbed to 2.32%, narrowly missing the peak reached on November 22. Trading volumes were subdued due to holiday absences, which may have accentuated price fluctuations.

ECB President Christine Lagarde, in a Financial Times interview, acknowledged the eurozone's proximity to the bank's medium-term inflation target. However, Lagarde's remarks and continued services inflation concerns signal that the battle against rising prices is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

