Ventive Hospitality's Promising IPO Debut
The IPO of Ventive Hospitality Ltd was 1.28 times subscribed on the second day of bidding, with anchor investors contributing Rs 719 crore. The company aims to utilize the raised funds for debt repayment. As of September 2024, their portfolio includes 11 luxury hospitality properties.
The IPO of Ventive Hospitality Ltd has been met with considerable interest, achieving 1.28 times the required subscription on the second day of bidding, according to data released by the NSE.
The offering of 1,44,34,453 shares has received bids for 1,84,68,011 shares, reflecting strong retail investor interest, which oversubscribed 1.76 times, while Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) subscribed 1.22 times.
Backed by Blackstone, Ventive Hospitality has raised Rs 719 crore from anchor investors. The proceeds from the IPO will fund debt repayment. The company, a joint venture with Panchshil Realty, operates luxury hospitality assets in India and the Maldives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
