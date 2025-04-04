Left Menu

Maharashtra's Industrial Leap: Plans for Township Status Boost

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis has instructed officials to grant 'industrial township' status to villages with MIDC areas. This initiative aims to expedite local development and infrastructure projects. During the World Economic Forum 2025, 63 MoUs were signed, highlighting the state's industrial growth plans.

The Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, has urged officials to design a policy conferring 'industrial township' status to villages with MIDC zones. This policy is intended to enhance local infrastructure and services rapidly, enabling accelerated development across transportation, utilities, and essential works.

During a crucial meeting with Deputy Chief Ministers and senior officials, Fadnavis reviewed the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation's operations. The meeting followed the World Economic Forum 2025, where 63 MoUs related to industrial growth were signed, marking a significant investment in the state's economic infrastructure.

The state government is advancing its 100-day action plan's target by allotting substantial industrial land. Notably, 654 plots are allocated through e-tendering on the MahaTender portal. Moreover, a sewage treatment plant in Butibori has been established to ensure environmentally sustainable industrial progress.

