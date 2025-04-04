Left Menu

Swinging Back to Vegas: The Future of Pro Golf in Sin City

Nelly Korda returns to Las Vegas to defend her T-Mobile Match Play title amid hopes that the PGA Tour will bring a major event back to the city. With the departure of the Shriners Children’s Open, Las Vegas looks for a new golf opportunity without competing fall sports distractions.

World No. 1 Nelly Korda is slated to defend her T-Mobile Match Play title in Las Vegas, endeavoring to maintain a city's spotlight on professional golf amid changes in local tournament hosting.

While Las Vegas lost the long-standing Shriners Children's Open, plans are in motion for the PGA Tour's potential return with a new event, although this is unlikely to occur before 2027. The LPGA holds its Match Play at Shadow Creek, a prestigious but challenging venue.

PGA Tour officials, recognizing Las Vegas as a worthy market, express desire for a significant return, pointing to previous successes and the city's continued attractions for sports fans. Meanwhile, scheduling challenges remain a barrier to bringing professional golfing events back to the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)

