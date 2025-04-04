Left Menu

Turmoil at Marseille: De Zerbi Stands Firm Amid Mutiny Rumors

Marseille coach Roberto De Zerbi, amidst reports of unrest and potential interest from AC Milan, expressed his desire to remain at the French club. Despite recent losses, Marseille is third in the league. De Zerbi refuted the rumors, emphasizing his commitment and readiness to overcome challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Marseille | Updated: 04-04-2025 21:07 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 21:07 IST
Turmoil at Marseille: De Zerbi Stands Firm Amid Mutiny Rumors
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

Roberto De Zerbi, head coach of Marseille, addressed rumors on Friday about a reported player mutiny and speculation linking him to AC Milan. While his position at the French league club seems rocky due to recent results, De Zerbi insisted he has no plans to leave and is committed to staying.

De Zerbi emphasized his intention to remain with Marseille for the foreseeable future during a conference. He stressed that building a strong team takes commitment from all sides and noted his desire to see the club succeed in the league despite recent setbacks.

Reports have surfaced about dissent among the squad, questioning De Zerbi's leadership tactics. However, he highlighted his ability to balance discipline and motivation while addressing speculation about other coaching opportunities alongside his current challenge of stabilizing Marseille after a series of management changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025