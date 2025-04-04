Turmoil at Marseille: De Zerbi Stands Firm Amid Mutiny Rumors

Roberto De Zerbi, head coach of Marseille, addressed rumors on Friday about a reported player mutiny and speculation linking him to AC Milan. While his position at the French league club seems rocky due to recent results, De Zerbi insisted he has no plans to leave and is committed to staying.

De Zerbi emphasized his intention to remain with Marseille for the foreseeable future during a conference. He stressed that building a strong team takes commitment from all sides and noted his desire to see the club succeed in the league despite recent setbacks.

Reports have surfaced about dissent among the squad, questioning De Zerbi's leadership tactics. However, he highlighted his ability to balance discipline and motivation while addressing speculation about other coaching opportunities alongside his current challenge of stabilizing Marseille after a series of management changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)