Maharashtra Police on High Alert Ahead of Ram Navami Festivities
Ahead of the Ram Navami festival, police in Maharashtra have been instructed to remain vigilant due to previous clashes and communal tensions. The alert will persist until Hanuman Jayanti. Drone surveillance and additional police forces are set to ensure safety during the processions, especially near sensitive areas.
Police forces across Maharashtra are on high alert in anticipation of the Ram Navami festival, following instructions from senior officials.
Set to be celebrated on Sunday, the festival occurs in a climate of heightened tension due to past incidents and recent unrest in the state linked to communal issues. Commanders have been tasked with ensuring robust law and order maintenance.
Director General of Police Rashmi Shukla is closely monitoring developments. Enhanced surveillance, including drone monitoring, will be employed, particularly in areas with historical tension. The alert status will extend through to Hanuman Jayanti on April 12.
