Elevating Mumbai: Introducing Cable Cars to Ease Traffic

Maharashtra's Transport Minister, Pratap Sarnaik, proposed the introduction of a cable vehicle system in Mumbai to reduce traffic congestion. He aims to modernize the state transport system with profit-making initiatives, focusing on road and air transport, and providing passenger concessions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 24-12-2024 18:22 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 18:22 IST
Pratap Sarnaik
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik, upon assuming office on Tuesday, unveiled plans to introduce a cable vehicle system in Mumbai to tackle persistent traffic congestion.

During a press interaction, Sarnaik emphasized his vision for transforming the state transport system into a profitable and efficient entity, furthering road and air transport developments in Maharashtra. He stressed initiatives like concessions for senior citizens and women.

Inspired by Bangalore's ropeway model, Sarnaik aims to deploy cable vehicles and plans would be sent for review to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. MSRTC depots will undergo modernization following successful examples from Gujarat and Karnataka, aiming to elevate Maharashtra's transport standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

