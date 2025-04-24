Tensions Escalate in Bosnia Over Arrest Attempts on Pro-Russian Leader
Bosnian state security agents attempted to arrest pro-Russian leader Milorad Dodik but were blocked by Bosnian Serb police. The incident underscores rising tensions in the ethnically divided country and highlights Dodik's continued push for secession, which has attracted international sanctions but enjoys Moscow's backing.
- Bosnia And Herzegovina
Tensions have risen in Bosnia following an incident where state security agents were blocked from arresting pro-Russian Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik by his armed police.
Dodik, who faces legal action for separatist policies, was issued an arrest warrant in March after missing a court summons. The situation east of Sarajevo, where he was meeting officials, remains unclear.
The standoff highlights deep divisions in the country years after a devastating war, with Dodik's secessionist stance continuing to provoke international concern despite Russian support.
