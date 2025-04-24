Left Menu

Tensions Escalate in Bosnia Over Arrest Attempts on Pro-Russian Leader

Bosnian state security agents attempted to arrest pro-Russian leader Milorad Dodik but were blocked by Bosnian Serb police. The incident underscores rising tensions in the ethnically divided country and highlights Dodik's continued push for secession, which has attracted international sanctions but enjoys Moscow's backing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sarajevo | Updated: 24-04-2025 03:53 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 03:53 IST
Tensions Escalate in Bosnia Over Arrest Attempts on Pro-Russian Leader
  • Country:
  • Bosnia And Herzegovina

Tensions have risen in Bosnia following an incident where state security agents were blocked from arresting pro-Russian Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik by his armed police.

Dodik, who faces legal action for separatist policies, was issued an arrest warrant in March after missing a court summons. The situation east of Sarajevo, where he was meeting officials, remains unclear.

The standoff highlights deep divisions in the country years after a devastating war, with Dodik's secessionist stance continuing to provoke international concern despite Russian support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025