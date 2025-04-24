Tensions Escalate in Bosnia Over Arrest Attempts on Pro-Russian Leader

Tensions have risen in Bosnia following an incident where state security agents were blocked from arresting pro-Russian Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik by his armed police.

Dodik, who faces legal action for separatist policies, was issued an arrest warrant in March after missing a court summons. The situation east of Sarajevo, where he was meeting officials, remains unclear.

The standoff highlights deep divisions in the country years after a devastating war, with Dodik's secessionist stance continuing to provoke international concern despite Russian support.

