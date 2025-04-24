Trump's Indecision: To Call or Not to Call Powell?
U.S. President Donald Trump expressed that he has not yet called Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell but might consider doing so. This comes a day after Trump claimed no intention of firing Powell, while voicing his belief that the Federal Reserve should lower interest rates.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 03:55 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 03:55 IST
President Donald Trump revealed on Wednesday that he has not yet reached out to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, although he is contemplating making the call.
Speaking in the Oval Office, Trump addressed a reporter's inquiry, clarifying that, despite his previous remarks, he has not taken any steps towards firing Powell.
Trump reiterated his stance that Powell and the Federal Reserve ought to implement interest rate cuts, maintaining his consistent critique of the institution's monetary policies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
