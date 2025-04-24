Trump's Indecision: To Call or Not to Call Powell?

President Donald Trump revealed on Wednesday that he has not yet reached out to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, although he is contemplating making the call.

Speaking in the Oval Office, Trump addressed a reporter's inquiry, clarifying that, despite his previous remarks, he has not taken any steps towards firing Powell.

Trump reiterated his stance that Powell and the Federal Reserve ought to implement interest rate cuts, maintaining his consistent critique of the institution's monetary policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)