SAIL Wins Eight National PR Awards for Excellence in Communication

At the 46th All India Public Relations Conference held in Raipur from December 20-22, 2024, Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) was honored with eight prestigious national awards by the Public Relations Society of India (PRSI). The awards were presented in recognition of SAIL's excellence in communication and its various PR initiatives.

SAIL received accolades across multiple categories, showcasing the company's commitment to effective communication, digital engagement, and fostering stakeholder relationships. The categories in which SAIL was awarded include:

E-Newsletter for SAIL Track

Corporate Film (English)

Best Communication Campaigns (Internal Publics) for SAIL Gaurav Diwas celebration

House Journal (English) for SAIL News

Best PR Programme for Promoting Science & Technology for its steel plant technologies

Best Use of Social Media in a Corporate Campaign for promoting green steel

Corporate Website

Annual Report

SAIL's Commitment to Effective Communication

Speaking about the recognition, Shri Amarendu Prakash, Chairman of SAIL, expressed his pride in the company's achievements. He stated, “These awards underscore the various efforts of our communication initiatives in enhancing SAIL's image and outreach. SAIL has always given due emphasis on effective communication, which plays a crucial role in shaping the company's image and forging better stakeholder relationships. This recognition is a testimony to SAIL's dedication to excellence in communication. All employees of SAIL have appreciated this achievement. As we move forward, we will continue to innovate and uphold the highest standards in all our communication endeavors.”

The Role of PR in SAIL's Growth

The PRSI National Awards 2024 highlight the importance of corporate communications in advancing SAIL's strategic vision. The company's emphasis on internal communication through initiatives like SAIL Gaurav Diwas and its focus on science and technology through steel plant technologies showcase its innovative approaches to stakeholder engagement.

The recognition for digital platforms, such as the corporate website, social media campaigns, and the SAIL Track e-newsletter, reflects SAIL's adaptability to digital communication channels and its commitment to promoting green steel and sustainable practices.

This acknowledgment further reinforces SAIL's position as a leader in both the steel industry and corporate communication, paving the way for continued growth and engagement with its stakeholders, customers, and employees.