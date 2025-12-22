Surgery by Flashlight: Authority Probes Viral Video Incident

A video capturing a tubectomy performed under a mobile phone flashlight in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district has sparked a social media frenzy, leading to an administrative probe. The incident from the government-run Community Health Centre in Keredari caught public attention after the video surfaced, prompting immediate action from the authorities.

Ashok Kumar, the Civil Surgeon of Hazaribag, revealed that the 45-year-old community health worker responsible for recording the video will face disciplinary action. During the December 13 operation, an unexpected power outage occurred, leading staff to use a mobile flashlight until the center's generator kicked in, Kumar explained.

The health department has initiated a detailed investigation and plans to issue a show-cause letter to the worker involved. Meanwhile, the district administration continues to review protocol adherence at the center to prevent future occurrences.

(With inputs from agencies.)