Surgery by Flashlight: Authority Probes Viral Video Incident
A viral video shows a tubectomy being performed by mobile phone flashlight at a Jharkhand health center, sparking an investigation. The lights went out during the surgery, prompting the use of a phone's flashlight. The administration plans to act against the worker who recorded and shared the video.
A video capturing a tubectomy performed under a mobile phone flashlight in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district has sparked a social media frenzy, leading to an administrative probe. The incident from the government-run Community Health Centre in Keredari caught public attention after the video surfaced, prompting immediate action from the authorities.
Ashok Kumar, the Civil Surgeon of Hazaribag, revealed that the 45-year-old community health worker responsible for recording the video will face disciplinary action. During the December 13 operation, an unexpected power outage occurred, leading staff to use a mobile flashlight until the center's generator kicked in, Kumar explained.
The health department has initiated a detailed investigation and plans to issue a show-cause letter to the worker involved. Meanwhile, the district administration continues to review protocol adherence at the center to prevent future occurrences.
(With inputs from agencies.)
