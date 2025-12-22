Left Menu

Surgery by Flashlight: Authority Probes Viral Video Incident

A viral video shows a tubectomy being performed by mobile phone flashlight at a Jharkhand health center, sparking an investigation. The lights went out during the surgery, prompting the use of a phone's flashlight. The administration plans to act against the worker who recorded and shared the video.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 22-12-2025 16:46 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 16:46 IST
Surgery by Flashlight: Authority Probes Viral Video Incident
  • Country:
  • India

A video capturing a tubectomy performed under a mobile phone flashlight in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district has sparked a social media frenzy, leading to an administrative probe. The incident from the government-run Community Health Centre in Keredari caught public attention after the video surfaced, prompting immediate action from the authorities.

Ashok Kumar, the Civil Surgeon of Hazaribag, revealed that the 45-year-old community health worker responsible for recording the video will face disciplinary action. During the December 13 operation, an unexpected power outage occurred, leading staff to use a mobile flashlight until the center's generator kicked in, Kumar explained.

The health department has initiated a detailed investigation and plans to issue a show-cause letter to the worker involved. Meanwhile, the district administration continues to review protocol adherence at the center to prevent future occurrences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025