Controversial Shooting in Qabatiya: A Deep Dive into the Video Evidence

The Israeli military is under scrutiny following the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old Palestinian, Rayyan Mohammad Abu Mualla, in the occupied West Bank. Soldiers reportedly fired at Abu Mualla, claiming he hurled a block at them during a military raid in Qabatiya.

However, CCTV footage released subsequently challenges this account. The video does not show the teenager throwing an object, contradicting the army's initial claims. The video, verified by Reuters, captures the moments surrounding the incident but is partially obscured by poor lighting and camera angles.

The incident forms part of a broader pattern, with Palestinian officials noting an increase in minor casualties during Israeli military operations. Abu Mualla's mother has demanded the return of her son's body for burial and disputes the military's narrative. The Israeli military has yet to comment further on the review process.