Controversial Shooting in Qabatiya: A Deep Dive into the Video Evidence

The Israeli military is reviewing an incident where soldiers shot and killed a 16-year-old Palestinian in the West Bank. CCTV footage raises questions as it does not appear to show the teen attacking soldiers. Palestinian officials and the teen's family dispute the military's account.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-12-2025 16:46 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 16:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Israeli military is under scrutiny following the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old Palestinian, Rayyan Mohammad Abu Mualla, in the occupied West Bank. Soldiers reportedly fired at Abu Mualla, claiming he hurled a block at them during a military raid in Qabatiya.

However, CCTV footage released subsequently challenges this account. The video does not show the teenager throwing an object, contradicting the army's initial claims. The video, verified by Reuters, captures the moments surrounding the incident but is partially obscured by poor lighting and camera angles.

The incident forms part of a broader pattern, with Palestinian officials noting an increase in minor casualties during Israeli military operations. Abu Mualla's mother has demanded the return of her son's body for burial and disputes the military's narrative. The Israeli military has yet to comment further on the review process.

