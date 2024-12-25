Egypt will have access to $1.2 billion subject to IMF board approval, fund says
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 25-12-2024 04:36 IST | Created: 25-12-2024 04:36 IST
The International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday it reached a staff-level agreement on the fourth review under the Extended Fund Facility arrangement with Egypt.
Subject to approval by the executive board, Egypt will have access to about $1.2 billion, the IMF added in a statement.
