Mexico's Bold Move: Historic Dual-Launch of G Bonds and S Bonds
Mexico successfully raised 35 billion pesos in its first simultaneous offering of sustainable G Bonds and an S Bond for 2026. The auction saw strong demand from local and international investors, underscoring the nation's commitment to sustainable finance and enhancing future thematic bond yield curves.
In an unprecedented financial maneuver, Mexico raised 35 billion pesos through its first simultaneous issuance of sustainable G Bonds and an S Bond, aimed for 2026. This move, announced by the finance ministry, showcased varying maturities including floating rates for 3, 4, and 6 years, alongside a fixed-rate 10-year bond.
Investor interest was robust, with total demand reaching 82.257 billion pesos, more than twice the amount on offer. Of the total amount raised, 31.45 billion pesos came from G Bonds, with yields from 0.1579% to 0.2074% across different maturities. Additionally, the 10-year S Bond yielded 3.55 billion pesos at an 8.86% interest rate.
The issuance signifies Mexico's dedication to sustainable finance, bolstering its position in the global financial landscape and solidifying benchmark yield curves for upcoming thematic bonds.
(With inputs from agencies.)
