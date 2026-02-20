Left Menu

Haryana's Vision 2047: A Democratic Leap Towards Prosperity

Governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh of Haryana emphasized the strength of democracy rooted in cooperation between ruling and opposition parties, urging focus on Haryana's Vision 2047. He highlighted priorities, including socio-economic uplifting, security, and investment-friendly policies, aiming for a trillion-dollar economy by 2047.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 20-02-2026 20:23 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 20:23 IST
Haryana's Vision 2047: A Democratic Leap Towards Prosperity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana's Governor, Ashim Kumar Ghosh, highlighted the crucial role of bipartisan cooperation in bolstering democracy during his address to the state Assembly's Budget Session. He emphasized that real strength lies in diverse opinions working together for the state's future.

Ghosh showcased a strategic vision for Haryana, aiming to transform it into a trillion-dollar economy by 2047, aligned with India's centenary as a developed nation. He underlined the government's focus on social welfare, economic empowerment, and robust governance as means to this end.

Further addressing law and order, Ghosh heralded a decline in crimes against women and successes against cybercrime and extortion. He also noted industry-friendly reforms, such as streamlined processes to attract investments like the Maruti Suzuki project, reinforcing Haryana's commitment to sustainable development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Israeli Strikes Hit Lebanon: A Breakdown

Tensions Rise as Israeli Strikes Hit Lebanon: A Breakdown

 Global
2
Supreme Court Strips Trump's Tariff Powers

Supreme Court Strips Trump's Tariff Powers

 Global
3
Trump's Fiery Rebuke: Supreme Court Tariff Ruling Sparks Presidential Outburst

Trump's Fiery Rebuke: Supreme Court Tariff Ruling Sparks Presidential Outbur...

 Global
4
U.S. Economy: Forecasted Rebound & Growth Projections

U.S. Economy: Forecasted Rebound & Growth Projections

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026