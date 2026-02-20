Haryana's Vision 2047: A Democratic Leap Towards Prosperity
Governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh of Haryana emphasized the strength of democracy rooted in cooperation between ruling and opposition parties, urging focus on Haryana's Vision 2047. He highlighted priorities, including socio-economic uplifting, security, and investment-friendly policies, aiming for a trillion-dollar economy by 2047.
Haryana's Governor, Ashim Kumar Ghosh, highlighted the crucial role of bipartisan cooperation in bolstering democracy during his address to the state Assembly's Budget Session. He emphasized that real strength lies in diverse opinions working together for the state's future.
Ghosh showcased a strategic vision for Haryana, aiming to transform it into a trillion-dollar economy by 2047, aligned with India's centenary as a developed nation. He underlined the government's focus on social welfare, economic empowerment, and robust governance as means to this end.
Further addressing law and order, Ghosh heralded a decline in crimes against women and successes against cybercrime and extortion. He also noted industry-friendly reforms, such as streamlined processes to attract investments like the Maruti Suzuki project, reinforcing Haryana's commitment to sustainable development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
