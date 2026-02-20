Left Menu

Royal Scandal: Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Arrested in Epstein Document Leak

King Charles' brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested for allegedly sharing confidential UK government documents with Jeffrey Epstein. Accused of misconduct in public office during his trade envoy role, he denies all allegations. The case involves complex legal challenges and remains under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 20-02-2026 20:24 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 20:24 IST
  United Kingdom
  • United Kingdom

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the younger brother of King Charles, was arrested this week on suspicion of misconduct in public office. Authorities allege he sent confidential British government documents to Jeffrey Epstein, the disgraced financier. Thames Valley Police detained him for questioning on Thursday.

The charges relate to Mountbatten-Windsor's time as the UK's Special Representative for Trade and Investment. U.S. files from 2010 suggest he informed Epstein of business opportunities in his trade visits. Though he was released from custody, Mountbatten-Windsor, who recently turned 66, denies any wrongdoing.

The crime of misconduct in public office is historically complex, carrying a potential life sentence. Prosecutors face hurdles in proving such cases, especially against high-profile figures. The investigation on whether to charge Mountbatten-Windsor is ongoing, and any ensuing trial would be held at the Crown Court in London.

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

