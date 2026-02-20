Royal Scandal: Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Arrested in Epstein Document Leak

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the younger brother of King Charles, was arrested this week on suspicion of misconduct in public office. Authorities allege he sent confidential British government documents to Jeffrey Epstein, the disgraced financier. Thames Valley Police detained him for questioning on Thursday.

The charges relate to Mountbatten-Windsor's time as the UK's Special Representative for Trade and Investment. U.S. files from 2010 suggest he informed Epstein of business opportunities in his trade visits. Though he was released from custody, Mountbatten-Windsor, who recently turned 66, denies any wrongdoing.

The crime of misconduct in public office is historically complex, carrying a potential life sentence. Prosecutors face hurdles in proving such cases, especially against high-profile figures. The investigation on whether to charge Mountbatten-Windsor is ongoing, and any ensuing trial would be held at the Crown Court in London.

