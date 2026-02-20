Gaudium IVF's Groundbreaking IPO: New Horizons in Fertility Care

Gaudium IVF and Women Health witnessed a promising start to its initial public offering (IPO), receiving 88% subscription on the first day of the share sale. The company, specializing in fertility services, saw bids for over 1.28 crore shares, just shy of the total shares on offer.

The IPO, aiming to raise Rs 165 crore, is priced between Rs 75 and Rs 79 per share. The funds will be used to establish 19 new IVF centers across India, pay off existing debt, and for general corporate purposes. Gaudium IVF, founded by Manika Khanna, is a leader in assisted reproductive technologies in India.

The company operates a successful hub-and-spoke model, allowing them to service a large patient base. Financially, Gaudium IVF reported a strong performance in recent years and enters a market projected to grow from USD 1.32 billion in 2024 to USD 4.54 billion by 2034. The broader industry outlook appears highly favorable for Gaudium IVF's ambitions.

