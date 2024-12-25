Left Menu

Kazakhstan says 42 people likely dead in Azerbaijan Airlines' plane crash

An Azerbaijani airliner has crashed in the Kazakhstani city of Aktau with Kazakhstans emergency ministry saying 42 people are likely dead. Local media outlets reported that the plane was carrying 67 passengers and five crew.

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 25-12-2024 13:55 IST | Created: 25-12-2024 13:55 IST
An Azerbaijani airliner has crashed in the Kazakhstani city of Aktau with Kazakhstan's emergency ministry saying 42 people are likely dead. The Embraer 190 aircraft made an emergency landing at Aktau airport, Azerbaijan Airlines said Wednesday.

Kazakhstani officials say that more than 50 rescuers are at the scene and have extinguished a fire at the crash site. The number of people on board has not yet been confirmed. Local media outlets reported that the plane was carrying 67 passengers and five crew.

