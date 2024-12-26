Left Menu

Mystery Surrounds Azerbaijan Airlines Crash

A plane crash involving an Azerbaijan Airlines Embraer jet in Kazakhstan resulted in 38 fatalities. The cause remains unknown, but authorities from Azerbaijan, Russia, and Kazakhstan assure transparency. The crash site, near Aktau, followed a diversion from a Russian region recently targeted by Ukrainian drone attacks.

Updated: 26-12-2024 14:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The cause of the fatal crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines Embraer jet remains unknown, said Kazakhstan's senate chairman on Thursday. Officials stress that no country involved—Azerbaijan, Russia, or Kazakhstan—has any interest in withholding information.

The crash occurred near Aktau, Kazakhstan, claiming 38 lives. The jet, a passenger aircraft, had diverted from a Russian area recently defended against Ukrainian drone attacks before crashing on Wednesday.

Kazakhstan's senate chairman, Ashimbayev Maulen, assured the public of transparency, emphasizing that all relevant information regarding the crash will be disclosed to the public.

(With inputs from agencies.)

