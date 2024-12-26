Mystery Surrounds Azerbaijan Airlines Crash

The cause of the fatal crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines Embraer jet remains unknown, said Kazakhstan's senate chairman on Thursday. Officials stress that no country involved—Azerbaijan, Russia, or Kazakhstan—has any interest in withholding information.

The crash occurred near Aktau, Kazakhstan, claiming 38 lives. The jet, a passenger aircraft, had diverted from a Russian area recently defended against Ukrainian drone attacks before crashing on Wednesday.

Kazakhstan's senate chairman, Ashimbayev Maulen, assured the public of transparency, emphasizing that all relevant information regarding the crash will be disclosed to the public.

