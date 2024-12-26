Left Menu

Nisus Finance Reports Robust Growth in H1 FY25 Financial Results

Nisus Finance Services Co Limited announces significant growth in H1 FY25, showcasing a 186.47% increase in total income and 210.97% rise in PAT. Their strategic alliances and focus on urban infrastructure financing drive robust financial health and operational efficiency with notable achievements in the Dubai market.

Nisus Shines in H1 FY25 with Exceptional 186 Percent Income Growth and 211 Percent Jump in Profits. Image Credit: ANI
Nisus Finance Services Co Limited, a prominent player in urban infrastructure financing and capital markets, released its unaudited financial results for the first half of the fiscal year 2025. The company reported a remarkable 186.47% year-over-year increase in total income, reaching Rs 34.63 crore. The Profit After Tax (PAT) surged by 210.97% to Rs 18.69 crore, highlighting the firm's impressive performance and growth trajectory.

Amit Anil Goenka, Chairman and Managing Director of Nisus Finance, attributed this exceptional performance to the resilience of their business model and their focused execution. He emphasized the firm's ability to seize growth opportunities while maintaining strong operational efficiency, reflected in significant enhancements in EBITDA and PAT margins, with Earnings Per Share (EPS) increasing by 267.02% to Rs 10.35.

In strategic developments, Nisus Finance secured a key partnership with a Grade A developer and a leading financial institution under its Transaction Advisory Services. Additionally, in the India Funds segment, Nisus completed transactions worth Rs 293 crore, with Rs 700 crores under term sheet stage. The firm is also expanding its footprint in Dubai, leveraging high-growth opportunities and boasting a USD 250 million corpus in the Nisus High Yield Growth Funds, with Rs 455 Crores in investments at advanced stages of conclusion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

