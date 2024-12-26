Global Spiritual Conclave: NRI Students Revive Gita in Kurukshetra

In a landmark spiritual gathering in Kurukshetra, 500 NRI students from various countries united to recite all 700 verses of the Srimad Bhagavad Gita. This Gita Parayana Yagna was organized under the guidance of Sri Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji, the revered head of Avadhoota Datta Peetham, Mysuru.

The event saw participation from more than 50 countries and took place at the Punjabi Dharamshala in Kurukshetra. Expatriate Indians joined together for the first time on this divine land to recite the sacred text, which was lauded for its timeless wisdom. Shri Bandaru Dattatreya, the Governor of Haryana, attended the event, highlighting the Gita's significance not just for Hindus but as a global guiding light.

Earlier, Swamiji had orchestrated a similar event in Chicago during Guru Purnima, involving 10,000 participants. His efforts to propagate Sanatana Dharma have included recitations of the Hanuman Chalisa and Gita in the US and Europe. Known for setting records, Swamiji's events have drawn massive participation, earning spots in the Guinness World Records.

(With inputs from agencies.)