Sabotage at Sea: The Sinking of the Ursa Major

The Russian cargo ship 'Ursa Major' sank in the Mediterranean Sea after three alleged sabotage-induced explosions. Oboronlogistica, its operator, reported severe hull damage that flooded the engine room, impeding rescue operations. Fourteen crew members were saved, while two remain missing. The incident's sabotage claims remain unverified.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 26-12-2024 19:05 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 19:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A Russian cargo ship, the Ursa Major, has sunk in the Mediterranean Sea, with its operator claiming the cause to be a series of deliberate explosions.

Oboronlogistica, the state-owned operator, stated that the freighter was hit by three significant blasts just above the waterline, leading them to label it a 'terrorist attack.' The explosions reportedly caused severe damage to the ship's starboard, resulting in acrid smoke that hindered access to the engine room.

Efforts to maintain buoyancy proved futile as the engine room remained inaccessible, ultimately causing the ship to sink. Out of the 16 crew members, 14 were successfully rescued and brought to Spain, while two remain missing. The Ursa Major, one of Russia's largest cargo ships, was en route to Vladivostok, carrying heavy equipment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

