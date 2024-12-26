Sabotage at Sea: The Sinking of the Ursa Major

A Russian cargo ship, the Ursa Major, has sunk in the Mediterranean Sea, with its operator claiming the cause to be a series of deliberate explosions.

Oboronlogistica, the state-owned operator, stated that the freighter was hit by three significant blasts just above the waterline, leading them to label it a 'terrorist attack.' The explosions reportedly caused severe damage to the ship's starboard, resulting in acrid smoke that hindered access to the engine room.

Efforts to maintain buoyancy proved futile as the engine room remained inaccessible, ultimately causing the ship to sink. Out of the 16 crew members, 14 were successfully rescued and brought to Spain, while two remain missing. The Ursa Major, one of Russia's largest cargo ships, was en route to Vladivostok, carrying heavy equipment.

