Gautam Adani on Infrastructure Challenges and Ambitions

Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, has highlighted the significant challenges inherent in building infrastructure, emphasizing that such endeavors demand deep involvement and patience over time. Speaking at a private gathering in New Delhi, Adani asserted that if infrastructure development were easy, it would be widely undertaken.

The chairman also noted that returns on infrastructure investments require patience due to their extended timeline. He outlined Adani Group's diverse ventures, which range from ports and airports to cement, transmission lines, edible oil, and solar power.

Addressing accusations of the Adani Group receiving preferential treatment from BJP-led states, Adani pointed out his company's collaborative efforts with over two dozen states, including Kerala's Vizhinjam port. He stated, "We are ready to work with anyone who is apolitical."

Adani acknowledged the necessity of governmental support for infrastructure projects, irrespective of political affiliations, insisting that his group does not benefit from special treatment. In reflecting on his personal aspirations, Adani discussed the Dharavi redevelopment project in Mumbai, expressing his wish to transform it into a legacy for future generations.

He shared his desire to see the project completed within his lifetime, hoping it will provide dignity to the local population. "I want to make it a reality, so the one million people (in Dharavi) should remember it for the next 50 years," Adani stated.

The event also saw Adani reflecting on his life's philosophy, expressing the simplicity that comes with acknowledging mortality. He reminisced about his early life struggles and educational challenges, celebrating how far he has come despite humble beginnings and limited resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)