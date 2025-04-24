Left Menu

U.S. Targets Venezuelan Gang Member with New Terrorism Charges

The U.S. Justice Department has added terrorism-related charges against Jose Enrique Martinez Flores, a member of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua. This marks a pivotal moment in legal proceedings against the gang, which has been designated a terrorist organization, aligning with broader crackdown efforts on immigrant gangs.

Washington DC | Updated: 24-04-2025 03:16 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. government has intensified its legal battle against Tren de Aragua, a notorious Venezuelan street gang, by filing terrorism-related charges against Jose Enrique Martinez Flores. This is the first instance of such charges being applied against the gang, as authorities aim to dismantle it.

Attorney General Pam Bondi announced this shift as part of the Justice Department's broader strategy to combat transnational gangs that threaten American families. The gang, already designated as a terrorist organization, is now under amplified scrutiny amidst efforts to deport its alleged members using wartime powers.

Martinez Flores, currently in custody in Colombia, also faces charges of international cocaine distribution. His arrest in March was at the behest of U.S. authorities, demonstrating the global reach of the American justice system in addressing criminal threats from abroad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

