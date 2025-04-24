Markets Surge as Trade Tensions Ease: A Turning Point in US-China Relations?

In a promising turn for global markets, major stock indexes experienced significant gains on Wednesday. The upward trend came as the Trump administration signaled potential de-escalation in its ongoing trade conflict with China. U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent emphasized the unsustainability of high tariffs, suggesting a shift towards easing trade tensions.

President Trump also expressed openness to negotiations, marking a possible turnaround for the world's two largest economies. The news led to a surge in investor confidence, with the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all recording impressive gains. Meanwhile, safe-haven gold saw its prices fall as the dollar showed strength against other currencies.

Contributing to the optimistic market atmosphere, positive earnings reports bolstered stock prices further. Notably, Boeing and Tesla shares rose despite challenges in quarterly results. However, concerns remain regarding U.S. economic policies, as evidenced by mixed economic data and fluctuating bond yields.

