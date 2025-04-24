Left Menu

U.S.-China Trade Tensions: A Path to Reconciliation?

High tariffs between the U.S. and China are under scrutiny, with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent acknowledging their unsustainable nature. As both nations reconsider their trade war stance, hopes rise for negotiation prospects, though no immediate talks are confirmed. U.S. stocks rally amidst signs of potential trade barrier reductions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 03:25 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 03:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The trade discord between the United States and China is increasingly in the spotlight, with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent declaring on Wednesday the current high tariffs as unsustainable. Discussions indicate a willingness from both sides to dial back the trade war, generating optimism in the stock market, even as formal negotiations remain elusive.

Bessent noted that tariffs of 145% on Chinese products and 125% on U.S. goods need revision before trade dialogues can proceed. According to Bessent, President Trump is unlikely to decrease these tariffs unilaterally, and both countries recognize the detrimental effects of these rates, equating them to an economic embargo.

The White House, showing a potential openness to reducing tariffs on Chinese imports by up to 50% as cited by sources, will proceed with caution. However, these reports remain speculative until confirmed by President Trump. The U.S. remains steadfast on imposing tariffs unless mutual agreements are reached, further complicating the path to resolving trade tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

